Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

