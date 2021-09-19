For the drive home in Elko: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
