Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.