For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, …
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The Elko area sh…
For the drive home in Elko: Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Wind…
This evening in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degr…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …