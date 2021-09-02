Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Thursday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.