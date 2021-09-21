 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Elko: A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News