Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.