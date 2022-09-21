Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The Elko area sh…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Wind…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
It will be a warm day in Elko. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 deg…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degr…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
This evening in Elko: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds light and vari…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…