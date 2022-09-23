 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News