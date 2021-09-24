For the drive home in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The Elko area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Elko: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Elko people will see temperatu…
Elko's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elk…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.