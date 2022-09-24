Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.