Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

