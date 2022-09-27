For the drive home in Elko: Generally clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
