Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.