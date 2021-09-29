This evening's outlook for Elko: Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
