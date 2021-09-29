 Skip to main content
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

