This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Monday. Temperatures are…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The Elko area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Tuesday. Temperatures are…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a pe…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a p…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…