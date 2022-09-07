Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though l…
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a p…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a pe…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Monday. Temperatures are pr…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Sunday. Temper…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
This evening's outlook for Elko: A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, thou…