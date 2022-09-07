 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

