Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph.