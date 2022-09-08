Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though l…
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a…
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a pe…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Monday. Temperatures are pr…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Sunday. Temper…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.