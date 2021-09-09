For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
The Elko area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Saturday. It looks to re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temp…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…