This evening's outlook for Elko: A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
