Hot air balloons
Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival’s youth program will take place from 1-3 p.m. Friday in Elko City Park, followed by a “balloon glow” at 7 p.m. Saturday at 5 a.m., crews and sponsors will arrive at the Spring Creek Sports Complex for a sponsored mass ascension starting at 6 a.m. The same schedule occurs for the mass ascension on Sunday followed by a 10 a.m. awards brunch at the Stockmen’s Hotel Casino.
Downtown walking tour
An Elko storefront “Portraits of the Gathering” exhibition walking tour begins at 9 a.m. Saturday in front of Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St. Participants will stroll downtown and enjoy a selection of photographs and poetry in a guided tour of selected poets. As you walk, you can use your mobile device to scan a QR code and be taken to an online site to listen, as well. Maps showing the full exhibition presentation will be available – or pick one up early at the Western Folklife Center and other locations.
Sherman Dinner
The Elko Area Chamber’s annual fundraiser, the Sherman Dinner & Auction, kicks off with cocktails starting at 6 p.m. Saturday and dinner served at 7 p.m. The event will include raffles, silent auction and live auction to raise money for the historical Sherman Station. Proceeds from the Sherman Dinner & Auction go toward maintenance of the Sherman Station as well as its surrounding schoolhouse, creamery, welding shop and barn.
Contact the Elko Area Chamber at 738-7135 for more information.
