WELLS – About 200 people attended the ribbon cutting for the newly expanded Boys and Girls Club of Wells.

The club's new 7,500 square-foot facility was celebrated in a grand opening on Jan. 16.

CEO Rusty Bahr said the expansion would serve 75 more students, open the club to junior high and high school students, and give the club room to enact more programs.

"That's the most important thing. We can serve more children and expand our age groups," Bahr said. "Now, this club can act as a full Boys & Girls Club with all of the age groups we serve."

Now the club can provide an athletic program; have space for arts, crafts, science experiments, and cooking classes; and teach positive action programs such as drug and alcohol education, teen leadership and career launch.

Established in 2014, the Boys and Girls Club of Wells served about 25 students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

It will be open all day on Fridays to accommodate Wells Combined Schools' four-day class schedule.

Additionally, community members can book the facility for social events and business meetings. The kitchen is larger than the Elko Club's, with a larger stove and refrigerator to accommodate out-of-town catering.

Wells director Danielle Runnion, who arrived in the area seven years ago with her husband, said she was looking forward to offering more opportunities to older members.

"Our kids practice at 5:30 in the morning and 10 p.m.," Runnion said. "Their practice schedules [are like that] because they only have one gym to use."

Runnion, a native of Long Island, New York, said she and her husband decided to stay in Wells to raise their family and be part of "a town where you can make a difference" rather than somewhere else.

"Wells is a nice little town," Runnion said. "When you go through here people don't see the inside of it. But to raise your kids, this is where we chose to stay.

Runnion will be joined by three more employees, two of whom are paid by WREC.

"We'll be able to start the programs and make a huge difference in the lives of the children," Bahr said.

The club broke ground on the $1.6 million building Aug. 23, 2018. It was primarily funded by the William N. Pennington Foundation with a donation of $1,433,087.

Nevada Gold Mines contributed $135,000 for the gym and WREC gave $15,000 for the kitchen. The rest was provided by donations from many other individuals and organizations.

The expansion was constructed next to the first Boys & Girls Club on land donated by the City of Wells. That building will be used for administrative offices and a STEM center.

The grand opening included attendees from the Boys and Girls Club board of directors, Nevada Gold Mines representatives, Wells City Council and administrators, Wells Band Council board members of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone, local business leaders, educators, and community youth.

Wells Mayor Layla Walz and Elko Mayor Reece Keener were also in attendance.

The Wells club is the second one in Elko County to be established. Elko's club was founded in 2000 by Al Bernarda at Southside Elementary.

A third club was started in August at Spring Creek Elementary to serve 100 students attending one of the area's three elementary schools.

Plans to build a club for Spring Creek students began in April 2018 when the Spring Creek Association board of directors approved a donation of five acres on Springfield Parkway adjacent to Schuckmann's Sports Complex.

"The Boys and Girls Club is always evaluating the feasibility of expanding services to different communities, as we believe every child deserves a Boys & Girls Club," Bahr said. "Adding a new Spring Creek Club will be our next initiative as it is the largest community in Nevada to not have a Club, and it has shown the needs for our services."

