Date;Tournament;Time

Aug. 29;@ Round Mountain;10 a.m.

Sept. 5;@ Battle Mountain;10 a.m.

Sept. 11;@ Elko;10 a.m.

Sept. 19;Home Tourney;10 a.m.

Sept. 26;@ West Wendover;10 a.m. MST

Oct. 3;@ Ely;10 a.m.

Oct. 7-11 Week;Host Regional Tourney;TBA

