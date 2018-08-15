Queen contest

Winner – Ruby Jo Kelly, first-runner up – Colbie Sue Madison, second-runner up – Stacia Hansen, third-runner up – Rhea Fenner.

Special awards

Youngest girl – Harper Robinson, youngest boy – Tuff Hale, hard-luck girl – Rori Fenner, hard-luck boy – Liam Tooley.

All-Arounds

Girls 0-7: All-Around – Charlotte Silva, runner-up – Ruby Jo Kelly, third – Rori Fenner, fourth – Gracie Mashburn, fifth – Tayci Werner, sixth – Rylee Pipkins, seventh – Austyn Hale.

Boys 0-7: All-Around – Jasper Owen, runner-up – Case Morrison, third – Brody Winchell, fourth – Logan Lancaster, fifth – Gatlin Sleppy, sixth – Luke Matson, seventh – Vade Donker.

Girls 8-11: All-Around – Hannah Rose Kelly, runner-up – Mesa Thomas, third – Ruby Jo Nannini, fourth – Raelee Christian, fifth – Jorja Mashburn, sixth – Emma Owen, seventh – Charleigh Fender.

Boys 8-11: All-Around – Brock Borkman, runner-up – Eli Lancaster, third – Eyer Morrison, fourth – Chase Stouard, fifth – C.J. Christian, sixth – Walker Jones, seventh – Stoan Morrison.

Girls 12-15: All-Around – Syerra Silva, runner-up – Arlee Morrison, third – Anna Van Norman, fourth – Kashli Stouard, fifth – Sidney Nielson, sixth – Falen Iveson, seventh – Amelia Lancaster.

Boys 12-15: All-Around – Jett Van Biezen, runner-up – Garrett Brown, third – Cody Rowley, fourth – Destry Mason, fifth – Riley Roderick, sixth – Will Nannini, seventh – Dally Sears.

Event winners

Girls 0-7

Barrel racing: First – Gracie Mashburn, second – Charlotte Silva, third – Tayci Werner, fourth – Ruby Jo Kelly.

Figure eight: First – Rori Fenner, second – Ruby Jo Kelly, third – Charlotte Silva, fourth – Gracie Mashburn.

Keyhole: First – Rylee Pipkins, second – Charlotte Silva, third – Rori Fenner, fourth – Ruby Jo Kelly.

Run-ride-lead: First – Ruby Jo Kelly, second – Rori Fenner, third – Bodi McDermott, fourth – Josie Brodsho.

Goat undecorating: First – Charlotte Silva, second – Gracie Mashburn, third – Rori Fenner, fourth – Tayci Werner.

Boys 0-7

Barrel racing: First – Jasper Owen, second – Brody Winchell, third – Logan Lancaster, fourth – Case Morrison.

Figure eight: First – Jasper Owen, second – Logan Lancaster, third – Brody Winchell, fourth – Case Morrison.

Keyhole: First – Logan Lancaster, second – Jasper Owen, third – Case Morrison, fourth – Brody Winchell.

Run-ride-lead: First – Jasper Owen, second – Brody Winchell, third – Vade Donker, fourth – Gatlin Sleppy.

Sheep riding: First – Ash McKay, second – Case Morrison, third – Brody Winchell, fourth – Luke Matson.

Girls 8-11

Barrel racing: First – Charleigh Fender, second – Ellie Slagowski, third – Raelee Christian, fourth – Mesa Thomas.

Pole bending: First – Jorja Mashburn, second – Hannah Rose Kelly, third – Ruby Jo Nannini, fourth – Emma Owen.

Breakaway roping: First – Mesa Thomas, second – Ruby Jo Nannini, third – Raelee Christian.

Team roping: First – Hannah Rose Kelly.

Goat tying: First – Hannah Rose Kelly, second – Mesa Thomas, third – Ruby Jo Nannini, fourth – Kilah Stouard.

Boys 8-11

Steer daubing: First – Eli Lancaster, second – Brock Borkman, third – Eyer Morrison, fourth – C.J. Christian.

Calf tying: First – Brock Borkman, second – Eyer Morrison, third – Garrett Donker, fourth – Walker Jones.

Breakaway roping: First – Chase Stouard, second – Brock Borkman, third – Eli Lancaster, fourth – Stoan Morrison.

Team roping: First – Chase Stouard, second – C.J. Christian, third – Eyer Morrison, fourth – Eli Lancaster.

Calf riding: First – Eyer Morrison, second – Rodee Owen, third – Olen Morrison, fourth – Bryce Silva.

Girls 12-15

Barrel racing: First – Syerra Silva, second – Anna Van Norman, third – Amelia Lancaster, fourth – Torrey Glaser.

Pole bending: First – Syerra Silva, second – Arlee Morrison, third – Anna Van Norman, fourth – Falen Iveson.

Breakaway roping: First – Arlee Morrison, second – Syerra Silva, third – Kashli Stouard, fourth – Sidney Nielson.

Team roping: First – Anna Van Norman, second – Arena McDermott, third – Kashli Stouard, fourth – Taylor Brown.

Goat tying: First – Arlee Morrison, second – Syerra Silva, third – Gia Madonna, fourth – Sidney Nielson.

Boys 12-15

Steer daubing: First – Cody Rowley, second – Will Nannini, third – Jett Van Biezen, fourth – Riley Roderick.

Calf tying: First – Jett Van Biezen, second – Garrett Brown, third – Cody Rowley, fourth – Will Nannini.

Breakaway roping: First – Logan Jones, second – Jett Van Biezen, third – Cody Rowley, fourth – Garrett Brown.

Team roping: First – Riley Roderick, second – Garrett Brown, third – Destry Mason, fourth – Jett Van Biezen.

Cow riding: First – Dally Sears, second – Destry Mason, third – Jett Van Biezen, fourth – Tennessee Owens.

