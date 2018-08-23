Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 24;@ Carson (South Tahoe);11 a.m.

Aug. 24;@ Fall River (California) (South Tahoe);1 p.m.

Aug. 24;@ Silver Stage (South Tahoe);3 p.m.

Aug. 25;@ South Tahoe Tournament;TBA

Sept. 4;Elko;5 p.m.

Sept. 7;Tonopah;5 p.m.

Sept. 8;@ Wendover (Utah);noon

Sept. 11;@ West Wendover;6 p.m.

Sept. 14;@ Excel Christian;3 p.m.

Sept. 15;Carlin;1 p.m.

Sept. 18;@ Jackpot;5 p.m.

Sept. 21;@ Eureka;4 p.m.

Sept. 22;@ Round Mountain;1 p.m.

Sept. 25;@ Owyhee;3:30 p.m.

Sept. 28;McDermitt;5 p.m.

Oct. 2;Wendover (Utah);5 p.m.

Oct. 12;Owyhee;5 p.m.

Oct. 13;Eureka;11 a.m.

Oct. 16;Jackpot;4 p.m.

Oct. 19;@ Carlin;4 p.m.

