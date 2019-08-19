Wells Leopards Football Schedule

Date Time Opponent

Aug. 30 @ Round Mountain 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Tonopah 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 Lost River 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Pahranagat Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 @ Independence noon

Oct. 12 @ Owyhee 1 p.m.

Oct. 18 Carlin 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Eureka 7 p.m.

