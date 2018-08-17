Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 24;@ Pahranagat Valley;7 p.m.

Aug. 30;Round Mountain;7 p.m.

Sept. 7;Tonopah;7 p.m.

Sept. 14;@ Excel Christian;2 p.m.

Sept. 21;@ Eureka;7 p.m.

Sept. 28;McDermitt;7 p.m.

Oct. 5;Independence;7 p.m.

Oct. 12;Owyhee;7 p.m.

Oct. 19;@ Carlin;7 p.m.

