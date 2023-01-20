Wells man arrested on arson charge

ELKO – A Wells man who heard apocalyptic messages on his radio killed his cats and set his house on fire, according to Nevada State Police.

James H. Clark Jr., 59, was arrested Tuesday after being taken to the hospital in Elko for examination.

State public safety officials investigated the incident after a fire damaged Clark’s home as well as windows of a home next door.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Clark told state police that “voices on the radio had told him to set his house on fire” so he broke his two cats’ necks with his hands “to ease them the suffering of the nearing apocalypse” and started a fire by placing paper in cooking pots on the stove.

The report did not say what radio station he was listening to, or who extinguished the fire.

Clark had scratch marks on his arms but was otherwise uninjured. He was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of first-degree arson and willful or malicious killing of an animal.

His bail was listed at $105,000.