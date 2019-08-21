Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 23-24;@ Yerington Tourney;TBA

Aug. 30-31;@ Battle Mountain Tourney;TBA

Sept. 6;@ Tonopah;4 p.m.

Sept. 13;@ Carlin;5 p.m.

Sept. 18;Jackpot;4 p.m.

Sept. 20;Pahranagat Valley;4 p.m.

Sept. 21;Round Mountain;TBA

Sept. 28;@ McDermitt;TBA

Oct. 1;@ Elko JV;5 p.m.

Oct. 7;@ Wendover (Utah);5 p.m. MST

Oct. 10;@ Eureka;4 p.m.

Oct. 12;@ Owyhee;11 a.m. MST

Oct. 16;@ Jackpot;5 p.m. MST

Oct. 18;Carlin;4 p.m.

Oct. 19;McDermitt;1 p.m.

Oct. 23;Eureka;4 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments