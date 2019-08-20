Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 30;Pershing County;7 p.m. MST

Sept. 6;@ Lincoln County;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;White Pine;7 p.m. MST

Sept. 20;@ Battle Mountain;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;Incline;7 p.m. MST

Oct. 11;@ Coral Academy of Science-Reno;7 p.m.

Oct. 19;@ North Tahoe;1 p.m.

Oct. 24;Yerington;7 p.m. MST

Nov. 2;@ Silver Stage;11 a.m.

