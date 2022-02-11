Western landscapes on exhibit at Stremmel Gallery

RENO — Stremmel Gallery is presenting “Painting the West,” an exhibition of new paintings by Ron Arthaud, Gaylen Hansen, Ahren Hertel, Jean LeGassick, Dale Livezey and Jeff Nicholson, on view through March 12.

The six painters are exhibiting works depicting the varied and unique landscapes that distinguish our region, including the Great Basin, Sierra, and numerous other awe-inspiring areas of the West.

Tuscarora’s Ron Arthaud captures the abstract in nature, squinting and closing one eye, imagining a painting. His works are often about expressing the beauty in ordinary, discarded objects: rusty cars, a broken-down fence, or the shadows cast from old pickets in the snow. Ron has exhibited at numerous local venues, including Renown Medical Center and Reno City Hall.

Living in Eastern Washington, 100-year-old Gaylen Hansen has been transforming the gentle landscape of the Palouse into tall tales and mythical quests through narrative painting for the last 40 years. Using landscapes, animals, insects, and his alter ego, “the Kernal,” Hansen depicts a world that is “variously mysterious, dangerous, surprising and comical.”

In Hansen’s world, themes such as plenitude and peril are depicted in similar shape and form, just as fable and truth remain difficult to identify. His paintings are in numerous public and private collections, and he has received several prestigious awards, including the Flintridge Foundation Awards for Visual Artists in 2001.

Ahren Hertel’s work consists of both landscape and figurative subjects. The Reno resident catalogs the wide-open expanse of the west, viewing western cities as islands surrounded by an ocean of terrain — a distant horizon on a sea of sagebrush. He has displayed his paintings in solo and group exhibitions across the United States, including “Tilting the Basin” at the Nevada Museum of Art and “Match” at Oats Park Art Center in Fallon. He received the Nevada Arts Council 2012 Visual Arts Fellowship Grant, among other awards. Currently he is an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Art at the University of Nevada, Reno, and a working artist.

Jean LeGassick’s inspiration derives from nature in its rawest form: untouched and unexplored. She hikes, snowshoes, and even mule packs to remote peaks, hidden canyons, windswept desert outcroppings, and rocky shorelines in order to record immediate and spontaneous responses with her brush and canvas. Jean was featured as one of six artists filmed for the nationally televised PBS series, “Plein-Air: Painting the American Landscape.”

Dale Livezey began his focused study of the Montana landscape in 1978 when, at the age of 20, he left behind the Ohio farm country where he was raised. Always an independent spirit, Dale’s study in oil painting has been self-directed over the course of his decades painting. An intimate experiential knowledge of light and natural forms guides his highly color-centric compositions. Time outdoors is a key element in his approach, although paintings are largely produced in the studio.

Jeff Nicholson is known for his paintings of the high desert, particularly those indigenous to Nevada. His paintings celebrate the boom and bust of man’s tenure on the land, as well as the primal beauty of untouched locales. He is fluent in both oils and watercolors.

For more information, or to schedule a private viewing of “Painting the West,” call Stremmel Gallery at 786-0558. For a preview of works included in this exhibit, visit www.stremmelgallery.com.

