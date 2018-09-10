RENO — To help make going back to school and earning a college degree a reality for busy adults, Western Governors University will award $750,000 in scholarships to aspiring students who apply to WGU by Sept. 30.
The Back to School Scholarship, WGU’s largest scholarship offering to date, is valued at up to $2,000 per student, and is open to new students in any of the more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs offered at WGU – programs in business, information technology, education, and health professions, including nursing.
To learn more about WGU’s Back to School Scholarship, or to apply, visit https://www.wgu.edu.
The scholarships will be applied at the rate of $500 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. While multiple scholarships will be awarded, this is a competitive program, and scholarships will be granted based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations.
“After working for three years as a teaching assistant, I knew I wanted to go to back to school to earn my bachelor’s degree so that I could make an even bigger difference in the lives of my students,” said recent WGU graduate Nicole Ibarra-Vogel. “Just last week, I entered my own classroom as a first-year kindergarten resource teacher, and I couldn’t be more excited about teaching and working with these kids.”
Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, WGU’s competency-based education allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn.
Students complete their programs by studying on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered subject matter. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction.
While WGU’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.
