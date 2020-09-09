× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

What is there to hunt in Nevada? Big and small game, furbearers, and unprotected species.

Nevada’s big game species include mule deer, Rocky Mountain elk, three sub-species of bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope, mountain goat and black bear.

Our big game hunts are conducted by a random draw process and are available to those 12 years old or older. Applications are generally available in mid-March and the application deadline is around mid-April.

A second drawing is conducted for remaining tags in June, and any remaining tags after that draw can be applied for on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mountain lion tags are available over the counter and furbearers can be hunted or trapped with a trapping license.

Upland game birds like chukar partridge, California and Gamble’s quail, ruffed grouse, blue grouse, dove, and the Himalayan snowcock are popular upland game, or hunters may choose to hunt certain migratory birds or waterfowl. Waterfowl hunters are required to have federal hunting stamps.