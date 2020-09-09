What is there to hunt in Nevada? Big and small game, furbearers, and unprotected species.
Nevada’s big game species include mule deer, Rocky Mountain elk, three sub-species of bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope, mountain goat and black bear.
Our big game hunts are conducted by a random draw process and are available to those 12 years old or older. Applications are generally available in mid-March and the application deadline is around mid-April.
A second drawing is conducted for remaining tags in June, and any remaining tags after that draw can be applied for on a first-come, first-served basis.
Mountain lion tags are available over the counter and furbearers can be hunted or trapped with a trapping license.
Upland game birds like chukar partridge, California and Gamble’s quail, ruffed grouse, blue grouse, dove, and the Himalayan snowcock are popular upland game, or hunters may choose to hunt certain migratory birds or waterfowl. Waterfowl hunters are required to have federal hunting stamps.
There are also two seasons for turkey in Nevada; Spring and Fall. Except for those wild turkey hunts requiring the landowner to sign the application, Wild Turkey applications must be submitted through ndowlicensing.com. Only one wild turkey tag is allowed per calendar year.
Unprotected species like coyote and black-tailed jackrabbit may be hunted without a hunting license by both residents and nonresidents, but a trapping license is required to trap them.
