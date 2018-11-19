Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Sensory-sensitive Santa event at hospital
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will host Cocoa & Cookies with the Clauses on Dec. 1.
The first half of this free event will be a sensory-sensitive visit with Santa designed for those impacted by autism. This session will run from 10 a.m. to noon, and is presented in collaboration with Rehab Services of Nevada.
The second half of the event will run from 1-3 p.m., and everyone is invited. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the main hospital dining room handing out goodies and taking photos.
For more information, call Steve Burrows at 748-2007.
Cyclocross race in park
ELKO — The next cyclocross race will be held Nov. 24 at Mountain View Park.
Cyclocross is a cross between road racing and mountain biking. Competitors complete laps of a course set up at the park. Some obstacles are included which may require the rider to dismount and remount the bike.
The adults’ race is run for 45 minutes and all competitors finish on the same lap as the leader. A short course for young kids on striders begins at 10:30, a one-lap race for older kids at 10:45, and a 45-minute adult race beginning at 11.
The striders’ and kids’ races are free. The adult race costs $10.
The start/finish will be near the parking lot accessible from Chris Avenue. For further details, contact Elko Velo via Facebook or nvelkovelo@gmail.com.
Holiday Story Time at the library
ELKO — Elko County Library is hosting a Holiday Story Time, as part of the Festival of Trees, on Nov. 27 and 28 from 2:30-3 p.m. at the Elko Conference Center.
Join them for a holiday-filled story time, a special treat, and then enjoy looking at all the decorated trees.
For more information contact the Library at 738-3066.
Thanksgiving Day gratitude yoga
ELKO — Wild Iris Yoga and Wellness is offering a free Thanksgiving Day gratitude yoga class at 9 a.m. Nov. 22. Start the day with a calm, peaceful moment all to yourself full of nourishment for your mind and soul.
All participants are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to kick off the Wild Iris annual food drive. Wild Iris Yoga and Wellness is located at 455 Railroad St. Check www.WildIrisYoga.com, follow on Facebook or call 208-308-7802.
Wells FRC hosts ninth Tree Festival
WELLS — The Wells Tree Festival will run from Nov. 26-30 at the Wells Swimming Pool Facility, 715 First St.
Monday, November 26fth
Participants will be allowed to set up trees on the 26th. Tuesday through Friday, open viewing is from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with lunch and dinner activities happening each night.
Final bidding on trees will occur Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.
For information on how to donate a tree or on the activities happening at the Wells Tree Festival visit www.wellsfamilyresourcecenter.org.
Holiday sale at the museum
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Museum is having a holiday sale, with 25 percent off everything in the museum store Nov. 20-25.
The store features Nevada-made gifts, toys, jewelry, books, art and more.
Stop by the museum at 1515 Idaho St. or call 738-3418 for more information.
Tween Book & Movie Club
Tweens! Books! Movies! All three are coming together at the Elko County Library for the Tween Book & Movie Club on Nov. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For the November meeting, tweens (ages 10-13) will watch the film “Alice in Wonderland” and then enjoy a lively discussion about the film and the book by Lewis Carroll.
Snacks will be served. Tweens may pick up a copy of the book at the Library so they can read it before watching the film.
For more information, call 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
Home decorating contest in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek Association announces its first annual “Cheermeister” decorating contest.
Any Spring Creek resident can enter the contest at no charge. Entry applications are available at the SCA office or online at www.springcreeknv.org, and must be submitted by Nov. 30.
Judging will take place Dec. 12-13, and will be based on curb appeal as viewed from the street only. Participants agree to have one or more photos of their decorated residence posted on the SCA website and/or social media.
Judging criteria include unique design and creative use of lights and decorations; storyline or theme; and display and placement of decorations, animated objects, etc.
Winners will be announced Dec. 14.
Google Earth workshop at library
ELKO — The Elko County Library will host a Google Earth Virtual Reality Workshop on Dec. 1, starting at 1 p.m. in the Bruce Memorial Meeting Room.
This adult program is designed to teach the basics of Google Earth using 3D technology. Patrons will virtually fly all over the world without leaving their seats and learn how to locate landmarks using interactive technology.
The workshop will end at 3 p.m. It is free to the public, pre-registration is required and it is limited to eight adults.
For additional information, contact Annette Robinson at 738-3066.
Free yoga classes for military
ELKO — Wild Iris Yoga and Wellness is offering free yoga classes for all veterans and active military for the entire month of November to say thank you for service.
Yoga has proven body and mind health benefits and Wild Iris would like to introduce our country’s heroes to its proven worth.
Wild Iris Yoga and Wellness is located at 455 Railroad St. Check www.WildIrisYoga.com for the class schedule, follow on Facebook or call 208-308-7802.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO – The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets every second Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace, Elko Senior Center. This support group is designed to provide emotional and social support for those caring for a family member or anyone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. For more information call 800-272-3900.
‘Food for Fines’ at the library
ELKO — It’s that time of the year and Elko County Library has brought back “Food for Fines.”
Bring in nonperishable food items now through Dec. 31 to the library to pay for your overdue fines up to $10 for Elko County materials only.
Lost or damaged items will not be included in “Food for Fines.”
Food items with a past “best if used by …” date will not be accepted.
The Elko County Library will be partnering with CADV (Committee Against Domestic Violence) this year. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish their food pantry.
Help members of our community have a good holiday season and take care of your overdue fines all at the same time.
For additional information, call 738-3066 or visit elkocountylibrary.org.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays.
The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning.
Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Church hosts free pancake breakfast
ELKO – Elko United Methodist Fellowship hosts a free pancake breakfast every third Saturday of the month from 8:30-11 a.m. at 777 Sage St.
All are welcome and everyone is invited.
For more information see the church’s Facebook page at ElkoUMF.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.