Bow hunter classic
ELKO -- The Elko Archery Club presents The 32nd Annual Bow Hunter Classic June 1and 2.
Registration is 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 31 and from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. June 1. Pre-Registration must be received by May 25. There is an early bird raffle for all shooters that pre- register. Camping is available at the shoot and at Thomas Canyon Campground in Lamoille Canyon. For more information email elkoarcheryclub@gmail.com. To download a registration form visit elkoarcheryclub@gmail.com.
Elko Garden Club meet and greet
ELKO – Elko Garden Club is hosting a meet and greet session with ice cream from 1-2 p.m. June 8 in the Elko County Library meeting room at 720 Court St. Join them to visit and share your favorite plant books, magazines, photographs and questions and answers to those special challenges every Elko area gardener faces.
The club’s Elko Yard Tour will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 22. This year's tour will feature something for everyone. Flat yards, slopes, a noise-abating tree belt and more: evolving yards where children's play areas grow up, a forest glen, and edibles as companions in perennial gardens.
Look for more information on June 21 at http://elkogardenclub.us, and on the "community" page at Facebook/elkogardenclub/community.
Western Folklife Center hosts Gillette and Mitchell
ELKO – Waddie Mitchell and Pipp Gillette will be collaborating from 7-9 p.m. June 8 at the Western Folklife Center. Their collaborations have been acknowledged with Western Heritage Wrangler Awards from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma. Admission is $25 or $20 for members. Tickets are available at the gift shop or at the door the evening of the performance.
Jam On!
ELKO – Join a free musical jam session from 6-8 p.m. June 12 at the Western Folklife Center. The event is facilitated by Southwind. Bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments and friends and fans. The bar will be open for business.
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon
ELKO – Southwind will play from 6-8 p.m. at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon. The band plays Americana, folk and Celtic music. The event is free. The bar will be open and there is always room to dance.
Great Basin Elks host Flag Day ceremony
Lamoille -- Great Basin Elks will host a Flag Day ceremony at 6 p.m. June 14 at Lamoille Grove. The event will celebrate the historical flags of our country. The event is free and open to everyone.
Library book club
ELKO – The Elko County Library Book Club will discuss the novel “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng at 6 p.m. June 17 at the library. Copies of the book are available for check out. Call Patrick Dunn at the library at 738-3066.
Mayor's call to artists
ELKO -- Mayor Reese Keener and the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board are seeking an artist to create the 2019 Mayor's Arts Awards. The artist will create five, mostly identical pieces of new, professional, artwork to be awarded to winners of the Elko Mayor's Arts Awards on Nov. 6.
Awards will be given in four categories; Arts Education, Arts Organization, Individual Artist and Service to the Arts. The fifth award will be on permanent display at Elko City Hall. Artists will contract with the City of Elko.
Those who wish to be considered should submit no more than seven pages with artist bio or resume, photos of work, and ideas or sketches of vision for the award. Submission must be before 3 p.m. on July 1 at City Hall.
For more information contact Shelley Petersen at the City of Elko, 777-7210, or find the Elko Arts and Culture Board on Facebook.
Call for music at Art in the Park
ELKO — Elko County Art Club is searching for entertainment for this year’s Art in the Park. The event will be held July 13 and 14. Contact Tess Senrud at SENRUDT90@gmail.com.
