Live Nativity at St. Mark Lutheran
ELKO – The public is invited to a live Nativity under the Bell Tower at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 277 Willow St., from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23.
Narrators will be reading from Luke 2.
“Please come celebrate the wonderful gift God sent us in his son Jesus,” said Leah Hunsaker. “We invite everyone to join us as we enjoy the Christmas story along with Christmas music, hot cocoa, and cookies.”
‘Christmas with Living Stones’
ELKO – “Christmas with Living Stones” is slated from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Elko Convention Center.
Call 299-4633 for more information.
Candlelight Christmas at St. Paul’s
ELKO — The Messiah is coming!
Everyone is invited to bring family and friends to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s Christmas Celebration at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
The grownups will sing carols while the church’s young actors get into costume. Then at 6:30, it’s time for the Christmas pageant. Children of all ages are invited to be part of the No-Rehearsal Christmas Pageant. Costumes for angels, shepherds and barnyard animals aplenty will be available to share.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 777 Sage St.
Underdog to serve Christmas dinner
ELKO — Underdog Street Ministries will be serving Christmas dinner at 1 p.m. Dec. 25.
The ministry is located at Fix Auto, 433 S. Fifth St.
All are welcome to enjoy the holiday meal and to celebrate this joyous day.
Anyone with questions may call Kimberly Clements at 775-397-2653 or visit the ministry’s Facebook page.
Free New Year’s Day yoga
ELKO — Start the new year with a new intention that includes personal health, wellness and a peaceful mind
Wild Iris Yoga and Wellness will host a free yoga class, for all skill levels, to jump start a commitment to a Happy New You. Class will be 90 minutes, starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 1.
At the end of class there will be a complimentary New Year’s tea toast and lucky New Year’s nosh. Class is free but donations to the Wild Iris capital fund are appreciated.
Wild Iris is located at 455 Railroad St. For more information about this or to see a weekly yoga class schedule visit www.WildIrisYoga.com, find WI on Facebook, or call 208-308-7802.
