Christian Academy enrollment opens
SPRING CREEK — Open registration and enrollment is taking place at Spring Creek Christian Academy for the 2018-19 school year.
The Academy will host an open house on Aug. 15 from 4-6 p.m. Classes begin Aug.27.
The academy teaches classes from kindergarten through 12th grade and caps classes at 12 students per teacher. To learn more, call the academy at 777-1222.
Free teen health classes
ELKO – Family Resource Center presents evidence-based, age appropriate programs proven effective in reducing the risk of sexually transmitted infections, HIV/AIDS, and teen pregnancy.
Held at 331 Seventh St. on Aug. 14 and 15, this program incorporates medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on how to identify and handle peer pressure.
Ages 10-12 attend from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days and ages 13-19 from 1-4:30 p.m. both days.
Those who attend both days of class will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies or a $25 store gift card (one free incentive allowed per child per year.)
Permission slips are required, signed by a parent/guardian. Call 753-7352 to sign up or for more info.
Elko High enrolling new students
ELKO — Elko High School will be enrolling new students by appointment only. Please call 738-7281 to schedule an appointment.
Please bring your child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and transcripts from previous schools. Also, your student must be dropped from their previous school before EHS is able to enroll.
Current Elko High School students may come to the Guidance Office for schedule changes on Aug 17 and Aug 21 between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.
Dementia Friends info session Aug. 17
ELKO – The public is invited to a free Dementia Friends Information Session from 3-4 p.m. Aug. 17 at The Terrace at Ruby View: Elko’s Senior and Active Lifestyle Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.
This is a one-hour, face-to-face session, open to anyone who wishes to attend and will be facilitated by Kerry Aguirre, Senior Activity Center Director. Aguirre will cover five key messages everyone should know about dementia, through activities and discussion:
Dementia is not a normal part of aging; dementia is caused by diseases of the brain; dementia is not just about having memory problems; it is possible to have a good quality of life with dementia; there’s more to the person than the dementia.
The goal of the Dementia Friends Information Session is to help community members understand dementia and the small things they can do to make a positive difference for people living with dementia.
Class size is limited. Call 738-3030 in advance to reserve a seat or to request more information.
Nite at the Races fundraiser returns
ELKO – Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada will once again host A Nite at the Races at the Elko Convention Center on Aug. 17. The sixth annual fundraiser will transform the Elko Convention Center into the ultimate horse racing watch party and dinner.
Guests will feel like they’re at the track as they watch the races, vote for their favorite horse, and enjoy a fun night out. A hosted cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and post time at 7 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed attendees in derby attire.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $40 per person or $60 per couple by calling 753-9183. Tickets purchased at the door are $40 per person.
All of the evening’s proceeds will benefit CIS of Northeastern Nevada, the Elko affiliate of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization. CIS of Nevada uses an evidence-based model, implemented by trained site coordinators, to connect students and their families to critical educational and community-based resources. CIS of Northeastern Nevada currently serves over 5,000 students K-12 in seven schools throughout Elko County.
For more information on CIS of Nevada and its mission, visit www.cisnevada.org.
Rural Health Care Symposium Aug. 18
ELKO — Rural and frontier nurses and other health care providers are invited to attend a Rural Health Care Symposium at Great Basin College, presented by the Nevada Nurses Association Rural and Frontier Nurses Advisory Committee.
The one-day training on Aug. 18 will feature outstanding presenters, important topics, networking opportunities, and continuing education units.
On August 17, participants and their guests are invited to join the group for a mixer and barbecue in the park for $5 per person.
Symposium cost is $10 for NNA members, $25 for non-members, and free for nursing students. Visit www.nvnurses.org and follow the links to register and view the brochure.
Rancher’s Roundup in Lamoille
LAMOILLE — The 25th annual Rancher’s Roundup BBQ & Dance will be held Aug. 18 at the Lamoille Rancher’s Center (the old schoolhouse).
The barbecue begins at 5 p.m. and the dance begins at 6 p.m. Steak dinner and dance tickets are $20 and hamburger dinner and dance tickets are $8.
This is a family event – fun for all ages. Proceeds benefit the Silver Sage FFA Booster Scholarship Fund.
Maker Monday at the library
ELKO — Elko County Library invites youth, ages 10 to 18, to explore, discover, create and invent “things” at the Library. Bring your imagination and join them Aug. 20 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for Maker Monday (third Monday of each month).
This month they will be working with barges. Are you up to the challenge? The Library will provide all of the materials.
For more information, contact the Library at 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
Bowling leagues prepare for fall
ELKO — The Elko County Bowling Association wants to let everyone know that Fall and Winter leagues are now forming at Telescope Lanes.
Anyone interested in a sport that is played year round, is fun, promotes camaraderie and friendships and is a challenge, is invited to join a league. There are leagues for everyone and every skill level: Men’s League, Women’s League, Adult Mixed Leagues, Youth Leagues and if you want to bowl with your children there is an Adult/Youth league.
Contact anyone at Telescope Lanes or visit Elko County USBC on Facebook for more information.
Library Book Club’s August selection
ELKO — On Aug. 20, the Elko County Library Book Club will discuss the “Mutant Message Down Under” by Marlo Morgan. The bestseller is described as an American woman’s spiritual journey in the Australian Outback.
The book club will meet at 6 pm in the Library Meeting Room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.
Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
Democrats meet on third Tuesdays
ELKO — Elko County Democratic Central Committee hosts regular meetings on the third Tuesday of each month at the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital classroom off the cafeteria at 6 p.m.
The next meeting is Aug. 21.
The Sept. 18 meeting will feature a discussion on Question 3: Energy Options with Thad Ballard of Wells Propane presenting. All interested parties are welcome to attend.
The committee will also host a barbecue picnic for supporting local, state and national Democratic candidates at noon Sept. 22 at the VFW Hall, 700 14th St.
All supportive Democrats and those who seek change are invited. A candidate list will be published once the committee has confirmations.
Foster parent training in August
ELKO – Foster parents are needed in the Elko area, and interested people may participate in a three-day foster care training session in August.
The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24-26 at The Terrace at Ruby View, 1795 Ruby View Drive.
All three days are required for applicants that wish to move forward with licensure.
Interested persons should call Lori Nichols, Foster Care Recruiter, at 1-888-423-2659 to sign up.
Tween Book & Movie Club meets Aug. 28
ELKO — Tweens! Books! Movies! All three are coming together at the Elko County Library for the Tween Book & Movie Club on Aug. 28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
For the August meeting, tweens (ages 10-13) will watch the film “Bridge to Terabithia” and then enjoy a lively discussion about the film and the book by Katherine Paterson.
Snacks will be served. Tweens may pick up a copy of the book at the Library so they can read it before watching the film.
For more information, contact the Library at 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
EHS class reunion set for Sept. 7-8
ELKO – The Elko High School Class of 1968’s 50th anniversary reunion is Sept. 7-8.
For more information send email to ehs68@yahoo.com or leave a message at 738-4410.
‘Elko General Hospital and the Tragic Train’
ELKO — D’ette Mawson will give a presentation about the history of Elko General Hospital and how the Community of Elko came together to help the passengers of the City of San Francisco Streamliner after it tragically derailed in the Carlin Canyon in 1939.
Feel free to bring a bag lunch to the talk from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Great Basin College library.
Mawson is a native Nevadan who was born at Elko General Hospital. She graduated from Spring Creek High School and later received her associate’s degree from GBC. She has spent the last three years working as the education coordinator at Northeastern Nevada Museum.
September wine walk in Jarbidge
JARBIDGE – Everyone is invited to Jarbidge for the fourth annual Jarbidge Wine Walk from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
Make it a weekend and book a room at the Tsawhawbitts B& B or the Outdoor Inn Motel.
The event will once again be offering appetizers at each stop that have been meticulously paired to compliment the various wines at those stops.
The day provides an inside look at the history of the town of Jarbidge, the people and the great location. Contact the Outdoor Inn at 775-488-2311 or Tsawhawbitts Bed & Breakfast at 775-488-2338.
Family violence prevention program
ELKO — The Heart and Shield program, which provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience, begins in October at at the Elko County Cooperative Extension office, 701 Walnut St.
Parent survivors of former domestic violence and their children ages birth-18 may be eligible to participate in this 9-week education program that includes a light meal, separate skill building activities for adults and children, and family activities to practice skills together.
Program activities build skills such as effective communication, problem-solving, promoting child development, and stress management.
A program demonstration for interested families will be held Sept. 19 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. To R.S.V.P. call 340-8360 or email woodburyj@unce.unr.edu.
Learn about wildfires and pollution
ELKO — “Pollution: It’s Spreading Like Wildfire” will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Great Basin College library.
Wildfires kill millions of animals and spew billions of pounds of pollution in the United States each year, according to speaker Zachary Gerber, a partner at Gerber Law Offices LLP. “Wildfires have continued to grow in recent decades due to government regulations that have decreased effective fuel reduction efforts. Grazing, logging, and other effective fuel reduction efforts must be implemented to save animals and protect the environment from wildfires.”
Participants may bring a bag lunch.
Gerber is the youngest son of Grant Gerber, who spent his life advocating for and protecting private property rights. He is a board member of the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame, and is the author of the article “Pollution: It’s Spreading Like Wildfire,” which was presented at the Range Rights Symposium in Modesto, California on April 20 and can be viewed at rangerights.com.
Registration opens for new SCHS students
SPRING CREEK — New student registration is now open at Spring Creek High School.
Birth certificate, updated immunization records and unofficial transcript of high school grades are required for all new student registrations.
Stop by Spring Creek High School to pick up the registration packet and schedule your appointment. Call 775-753-5575 with any questions
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning.
Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Church hosts free pancake breakfast
ELKO – Elko United Methodist Fellowship hosts a free pancake breakfast every third Saturday of the month from 8:30-11 a.m. at 777 Sage St.
All are welcome and everyone is invited.
For more information see the church’s Facebook page at ElkoUMF.
