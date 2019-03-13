Classic Film Club at the Library
Elko County Library’s new adult program series “Classic Film Club” continues March 25. The movie will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Discussion before or after the film will be encouraged as time permits.
This monthly program is free, and all are welcome to attend.
Visit the library’s website at www.elkocountylibrary.org, or call Patrick Dunn at the library for film titles and other information, 738-3066.
Audubon meeting focuses on dogs
ELKO — Bristlecone Audubon will hold its monthly meeting on March 15 at 7 p.m. in room 208 of the DCIT Building at Great Basin College, 1050 Chilton Circle. This month the group is branching out away from birds and having a presentation on dogs! Mark Ports, biology professor emeritus, will give the talk entitled “Canine Evolution and Behavior, What Makes a Dog?” Everyone is invited to attend.
St. Patrick’s dinner in Carlin
CARLIN – Sacred Heart Catholic Church is sponsoring a St. Patrick’s corned beef dinner event beginning at 4 p.m. March 17 in Pacini Hall at Third and Peters streets. Bingo begins at 5:30 p.m.
Dinner tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for 10 and younger.
Free door prizes, raffles and spirits will be offered.
Library Book Club selection for March
ELKO — Elko County Library Book Club will discuss Celeste Ng’s novel “Little Fires Everywhere” on March 18. The book club will meet at 6 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend. Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
Maker Monday at the library
ELKO — Elko County Library invites youth, ages 10-18, to explore, discover, create and invent “things” at the Library.
Bring your imagination and join the group March 18 at 4:30 p.m. for Maker Monday (third Monday of each month). Children will be working with building and weight. Are you up to the challenge? The Library will provide all of the materials. For more information, call 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
Friends of the Ruby Mountains meeting
ELKO — Friends of the Ruby Mountains will meet at 6 p.m. March 19 at the Elko County Library on Court Street. The public is invited to attend and help with upcoming public events. The group will plan spring and summer events including sagebrush seedling planting volunteer day, a celebration when Lamoille Canyon road reopens, National Trails Day volunteer day, five campground talks, and three Cool Canyon Evenings.
Garden Club presentation
ELKO — Downsizing the Garden is the presentation at the Elko Garden Club on April 5. The group invites everyone to join uthem at noon in the Elko County Library meeting room, 720 Court St., for this program by Darby Harmening. There will be a brief business meeting before the program.
‘Grow Your Own’ workshops
ELKO — The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is offering Grow Your Own, Nevada! starting April 2 and running every Tuesday and Thursday through April 25, from 6-8 p.m. at 701 Walnut St.
These eight workshops are designed to help Nevadans who want to get on a path to more sustainable, local, healthy living by growing and preserving more of their own food. The workshops will provide gardeners and those interested in growing healthy foods with a “back-to-the-basics” guide to great harvests in Nevada.
Anyone interested can contact Candie at the UNCE-Elko Office, 775-738-7291.
