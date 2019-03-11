Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Fun Kidney Night coming in March
ELKO – Dialysis Clinic Inc. (DCI) will host “Friends, Family, and Fun Kidney Night” on March 14 at the Basque House, 1601 Flagview Drive.
Everyone is invited for a fun night of bingo and prizes. Those who have been affected by chronic kidney disease are encouraged to come. DCI staff will offer free blood sugar and blood pressure checks and can answer any questions about kidney health.
This is a free event for the Elko community. For more information call 775-738-4090.
St. Patrick’s dinner in Carlin
CARLIN – Sacred Heart Catholic Church is sponsoring a St. Patrick’s corned beef dinner event beginning at 4 p.m. March 17 in Pacini Hall at Third and Peters streets.
Bingo begins at 5:30 p.m.
Dinner tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for 10 and younger.
Free door prizes, raffles and spirits will be offered.
Library Book Club selection for March
ELKO — Elko County Library Book Club will discuss Celeste Ng’s novel “Little Fires Everywhere” on March 18.
The book club will meet at 6 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.
Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
Maker Monday at the library
ELKO — Elko County Library invites youth, ages 10-18, to explore, discover, create and invent “things” at the Library.
Bring your imagination and join the group March 18 at 4:30 p.m. for Maker Monday (third Monday of each month). Children will be working with building and weight. Are you up to the challenge? The Library will provide all of the materials.
For more information, call 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
‘Grow Your Own’ workshops
ELKO — The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is offering Grow Your Own, Nevada! starting April 2 and running every Tuesday and Thursday through April 25, from 6-8 p.m. at 701 Walnut St.
These eight workshops are designed to help Nevadans who want to get on a path to more sustainable, local, healthy living by growing and preserving more of their own food. The workshops will provide gardeners and those interested in growing healthy foods with a “back-to-the-basics” guide to great harvests in Nevada.
Anyone interested can contact Candie at the UNCE-Elko Office, 775-738-7291.
Lamoille Country Fair accepting vendors
LAMOILLE — The 44th annual Lamoille Country Fair will be June 30 in Lamoille. Vendor applications are now being accepted for both food vendors and handcrafted booths. The club will accept applications until June 1 or until full.
This event is the major fundraiser for LWC. Community donations, Spring Creek High School scholarship and Great Basin scholarship benefit from the fair’s proceeds.
For an application visit www.lamoillewomensclub.org. Vendors may also contact Pam Osmonson at 775-397-2214 or Charlene Mitchel at 775-374-0315.
Naloxone training offered March 26
ELKO – PACE Coalition will conduct a training session on Naloxone and reducing the risk of accidental opioid overdose at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 26 at Great Basin College’s Health Science Building, Room 108.
The community is invited to learn how to respond to an overdose emergency. Naloxone will be provided to those who attend.
Space may be limited, so RSVPby March 18 to Cortney Dickenson, 777-3451 or cortney@pacecoalition.org.
This program is supported in part by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Garden Club presentation
ELKO — Downsizing the Garden is the presentation at the Elko Garden Club on April 5.
The group invites everyone to join uthem at noon in the Elko County Library meeting room, 720 Court St., for this program by Darby Harmening.
There will be a brief business meeting before the program.
Beta Sigma Phi seeks members
ELKO – Are you looking for new friends and fun things to do? Would you enjoy a social or community service-oriented group?
Beta Sigma Phi could be just right for you. The international women’s friendship network provides service opportunities and educational programs to its members. There are women of all ages, interests, educational and economic backgrounds. It is the largest organization of its kind in the world.
For information about Beta Sigma Phi visit www.betasigmaphi.org or contact Karla Walker at 775-397-3562.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO – The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets every second Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace, Elko Senior Center. This support group is designed to provide emotional and social support for those caring for a family member or anyone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. For more information call 800-272-3900.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays.
The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning.
Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.