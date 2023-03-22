Halleck Bar Party set for March 24

ELKO – Join the Northeastern Nevada Museum on March 24 for the annual Halleck Bar Party.

“You are invited to the most raucous and woolly wild west affair in Elko County,” stated the invitation. “Dress in your chaps, cowboy hats, and spurs. The best costume wins the evening’s grand prize.”

Participants will enjoy music, libations, hors d’oeuvres, and paella with the toast of the town.

All donations directly support the museum and its projects. A $20 donation is appreciated from members and $25 from non-members.

History of Women of the West

ELKO -- In celebration of Women's History Month, Nevada Outdoor School is planning

a historical presentation at the California Trail Interpretive Center.

The program at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, will highlight the role and legacy of women in the American West and the prominent figures who rose to both fame and infamy.

Spring Break Healthy Teen Programs

ELKO -- Family Resource Center is hosting free Healthy Teen programs during Spring Break for youth in Grades 5-7 (ages 10-12) and Grades 8-12 (minimum age 13).

These lively, interactive programs are evidence-based and age-appropriate. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, effective communication, and peer pressure. Youth learn about keeping themselves safe, puberty and reproductive health, personal hygiene, and goal setting, while building knowledge, skills, and confidence.

Participants receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. Limit of one free incentive per participant, per year (runs from Oct-Sept). A parent or guardian must pre-register participant by completing a permission slip before class.

The session for Grades 5-7 is Wednesday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Grades 8-12 meet Thursday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – both at 331 Seventh St. in Elko. Lunch will be provided for participants. Further details are listed at facebook.com/elkofrc/events. For more info, contact FRC at 775-753-7352 or teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO -- The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Hankering for hoop house

ELKO -- It's time to grow the best vegetables and more in your hoop house.

On April 7 the Elko Garden Club will welcome George Kleeb, manager of the Great Basin College Hoop House, to talk about prolonging the growing season using hoop houses of all sizes, as well as water conservation and seed starting techniques.

The event is scheduled at noon in the Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.

Easter at Living Stones Church

ELKO – The community is invited to celebrate Easter with Living Stones Church, 506 Silver St., on Sunday, April 9, at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m.

Seats can be reserved at www.eventbrite.com.

Monthly jam session at WFC

ELKO -- All musicians and spectators are welcome at Jam On! beginning at 6 p.m. April 12 in the Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St.

Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians, Jam On! is a free event that features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy.

The Pioneer Saloon will be open. Call 775-738-7508.

Let’s Dance! at Folklife Center

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center will host Let’s Dance! on April 13 and April 27. A dance lesson is from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary.

Open dancing is free; lessons are $5. Call 775-738-7508.

Free performance by Southwind

ELKO -- Local favorites Southwind will bring Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. April 19.

The saloon is in the Western Folklife Center at 501 Railroad St.

Swing your partner

ELKO -- Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.

Horizon Hospice Souper Bowl

ELKO -- Horizon Hospice is holding its 17th annual Souper Bowl Fundraiser on Friday, April 28, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Please call the office at 775-778-0612 for more information and/or to purchase tickets.

Horizon Center grief support group

ELKO – Horizon Hospice offers support groups through its Horizon Center during the school year, once or twice a month for anyone who would like support through their grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one is welcome. There are groups for children ages 3 to 18, their parents/caregivers, as well as adult groups.

Upcoming dates are Feb. 7 and 21, March 7 and 21, April 18 and May 2 and 16.

There is no cost for the service and you may join at any time. Call 775-778-0612 to register.

Horizon Hospice has also scheduled volunteer training Feb. 22 and 23. The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 413.

A light continental breakfast and lunch will be provided on both days.