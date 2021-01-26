What's Happening Around Elko

ELKO – ’Tis the season of giving and the Elko County Library has brought back “Food for Fines.” Bring in non-perishable food items or personal hygiene supplies from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28 to pay for your overdue fines up to $20 or for processing fees up to $10 for Elko County materials only.

Don’t have any fines? You can still donate and help waive someone else’s fines.

Lost or damaged items will not be included in “Food for Fines.” Food items with a past “best if used by” date will not be accepted.

The library will be partnering with Committee Against Domestic Violence this year. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish the food pantry.

As the library is not currently open for in-person services, call to make drop off arrangements or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.

Al-Anon meets virtually

ELKO — Virtual Al-Anon meetings are available for families and friends of alcoholics. For more information call 888-425-2666 or visit the website at www.al-anon.org.

Elko County Art Club Zoom meeting