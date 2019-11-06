Why don't Democrats drop impeachment and just censure Trump?

So, unless some bombshell evidence emerges to turn public opinion decisively in favor of impeachment, Trump will not be removed from office. Impeachment would be a purely symbolic act.

So why not drop impeachment and censure him instead?

There is precedent for doing so. In 1834, the Senate voted to censure President Andrew Jackson (whose portrait Trump has proudly hung in the Oval Office) over his stonewalling of a congressional investigation into Jackson’s decision to shut down the Second Bank of the United States. If Congress voted to censure Trump, it would make him only the second president in history to have been so explicitly reprimanded.

The House could easily pass such a censure resolution and might even do so with a bipartisan majority. Right now, House Republicans feel no pressure to vote for impeachment, and Senate Republicans feel no pressure to convict, because most Americans agree with them that Trump’s conduct is not impeachable. They know that, if anything, impeachment poses a greater political danger to Democrats, putting at risk 31 House seats held by freshman Democrats in districts Trump carried in 2016.