Wild Bunch holds 15th annual memorial run

ELKO -- The Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club held its 15th Annual Memorial Run on Oct. 15.

The event started at Goldie’s Bar with people signing in and greeting each other. After visiting a number of local businesses the run ended at Silver Dollar Bar where everybody enjoyed the rest of the day and winners were announced.

First place of $100 went to Billy Calvert, who earned the prize with a full house fives over kings. Chuck Sanford took home the 50/50 raffle prize of $100.

All the riders enjoyed near perfect weather for the ride which went out to Muley’s Bar and Grill, The Spring Inn and Watering Hole Bar in Spring Creek and then back to town to the Silver Dollar to finish the Poker Run. The Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club would like to thank all participants for coming out to ride and all of the stops and sponsors including Goldie’s Bar, Muley’s Bar and Grill, The Watering Hole Bar, Spring Inn, Silver Dollar Saloon and Nuts Under a Buck.

This year the proceeds from the event were donated to the Northern Nevada Moses Project, which is committed to providing support and necessary resources to the most vulnerable of populations, foster children, at- risk children and families in crisis. The Northern Nevada Moses Project was founded to help children and families in need. While the main focus is on children in foster care, they focus on helping out any and all foster situations, such as fictive kin placements. They work closely and directly with the families they support. Any time a child is removed from their home, regardless of circumstance, they often have a need for clothing, basic necessities, food and a place to rest. Foster parents are often notified just moments before the child is placed in care, any time day or night. Foster parents try to be prepared for any situation however every situation is unique.

“All donations go back into our community, benefiting our very own foster families,” stated the club. “These children are worth it! They need our help and we would like to answer the call!”

The Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club is a community-oriented group of motorcycle enthusiasts. The Memorial Run is in memory of the late members. Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club would like to especially thank Katie and John Dudley from “Nuts Under a Buck” for all their help in coordinating this activity.