William (Bill) Leroy Guill

Due to the current health concerns there will be no formal service. However, among Bill’s last wishes was his desire that his friends and family remember him as he was during his recent 90th birthday celebration when he exclaimed: “I am so blessed to see all the people who have meant so much to me throughout my life at my funeral— while I’m still alive!” Please honor Bill with your thoughts and prayers and if you have messages for the family or a favorite story feel free to share them on the Tribute Page.