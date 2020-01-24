Winter hot spot: Valley of Fire

Valley of Fire is Nevada’s first state park. It covers about 40,000 acres and is a pristine getaway for Las Vegas residents who live nearby, or rural residents willing to drive several hours. In recent years the park has also gained international notoriety.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The best times to visit are spring and summer, but winter weather is often mild enough to enjoy the scenery. Summer temperatures are extreme.

Besides the incredible sandstone formations, the park is also a great place to see wildlife and interesting desert botanical species.

A stop at the visitor’s center is recommended. Here you can pick up trail maps, snacks and water. The guides can answer most questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0