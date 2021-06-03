0 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $354,900

Come enjoy your view of the Ruby Mountains right from the front porch. This home features a spacious kitchen with tons of natural light, a pantry, and new counter tops. Fresh painting throughout, new lighting fixtures, updated bathrooms, and new laminate plank flooring .Large master suite, 2 full baths along with 2 half baths and the fourth bedroom has a bonus area excellent for a play room. This home also has a pellet stove located in the living room for those cold winter nights. There is a corral for horses with shelter that is currently leased. (Option to continue the lease is available) The office has been converted into a salon (plumbed for hair and nails) with its own half bath and private exterior entrance.(Salon equipment can be negotiated.) View More