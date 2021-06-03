 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $229,900

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $229,900

{{featured_button_text}}
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $229,900

This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Elko home has a great location within walking distance to downtown! This home features fully landscaped yard with automatic sprinkler system, a beautiful front porch for that morning coffee. The backyard features a fenced yard and RV parking. Inside this home you will see real hardwood floors and very open windows, a beautiful pellet stove perfect for those cold snowy nights. The updated kitchen makes for a great cooking area and the open concept is great for entertaining. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News