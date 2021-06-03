2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $229,900

This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Elko home has a great location within walking distance to downtown! This home features fully landscaped yard with automatic sprinkler system, a beautiful front porch for that morning coffee. The backyard features a fenced yard and RV parking. Inside this home you will see real hardwood floors and very open windows, a beautiful pellet stove perfect for those cold snowy nights. The updated kitchen makes for a great cooking area and the open concept is great for entertaining. View More