NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 26TH, 2021. This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1,344-SF log cabin is ready for you to call home! Nestled at the top of the hillside this home has the convenience of a grocery store and gas station just down the way while maintaining privacy off the main road. Enjoy the covered front and back patios for relaxation or entertainment. Detached garage is perfect for parking, storage, or a workshop. Get on the schedule now! View More