2 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $339,900

Private, end of the road location with expansive, gorgeous views of the Ruby Mountains and ranch lands. Large windows invite tons of natural light within the home, you feel even more connected w/ the outside. Seller has done an amazing job to this one of a kind home. Open and spacious Livingroom/Diningroom/Kitchen. Everything in the home is new and updated. Home has large room off of diningroom that can easily be converted to 3rd bedroom. Views throughout the home through all the windows are spectacular. Seller will be reviewing all offers on Tuesday at 1:00 pm View More