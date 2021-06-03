3 Bedroom Home in Carlin - $149,900

New Price on this Spacious home!!! Enjoy the beautiful mature trees from the large screened in deck. This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a large, spacious kitchen, living room & dining room. Master bedroom features a 5 piece en-suite & walk-in closet. Split floor plan with the other 2 bedrooms on the other side of the home, for added privacy. The backyard has retractable awning & a shed. Plus, this home sits on a large lot (two lots now combined into one), so you have plenty of room to add a garage or shop! This home has been moved, so VA loans approved & additional financing is available thru Elko Federal CU, 21st Mortgage or Vanderbilt View More