3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $270,000

Looking for 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 3 car garage in Elko, NV? Take a look at this home, close to post office, grocery stores, restaurants, parks, schools, air port and gas stations plus much more. Convenient location just off I-80. This home is single level with ADA for wheel chair use, has large concrete driveway and nice concrete sidewalks, fenced back yard with plenty of parking in the driveway and towards the back of the home. Home needs a little love and is being sold "as is." All offers are subject Listing Agent: Dawn Bear Email Address: dawnrbear@gmail.com Broker: Allie Bear Real Estate