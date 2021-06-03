3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $270,000

Resting atop of a 2.28 acre lot this beautiful home offers 3 bed and 2 bath with an attached double carport. The moment you enter the 1568 sq ft home you are greeted by charm and apparent owner pride. This home boasts a formal living room, spacious kitchen with dining area, and separate family room. Vaulted ceilings and new laminate flooring in areas just placed. The kitchen offers a gas range, overhead microwave, dishwasher and plenty of counter space with breakfast bar and large center island. Good sized bedrooms and main bath offers tub/shower combo and single sink raised vanity. Master is spacious and has large walk in closet. Master bath has double sink vanity, deep oversized soaker tub, and separate shower. The backyard is its own little oasis. Let the sound of the waterfall soothe you from the custom crafted rock waterfall. This feature offers a cement "lazy river" that flows down into a pond feeding water back up through the waterfall. There is a back deck off of the house and a concrete patio in the upper area of the yard with a fire pit and custom made wooden pergola complete with lighting on a dimmer switch and electrical outlets for additional lights. View More